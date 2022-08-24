WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month.
According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry.
Crime Stoppers asks that if you know who the suspect is or have information that might be helpful in the case, to call them at 316-267-2111.
You can also anonymously submit a tip by downloading the free P3 mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.