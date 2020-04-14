Crime Stoppers needs information on burglary with stolen gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers needs help solving a residential burglary where a gun was stolen.

The burglary occurred on Wednesday, April 1, around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of S.

Covington.

An unknown male entered an open garage and stole a gun and other property from a vehicle

parked inside the garage. He then left in a silver, four-door sedan.

The suspect was a white male wearing a dark shirt, a gray Dallas Cowboys jacket, blue jeans, and a dark hat.

If anyone has information on this crime, Crime Stoppers is encouraging them to submit an

anonymous tip.

If you have information on this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by one of three ways:

Download the mobile P3 app; Submit a tip at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com; or Call 316-267-2111

