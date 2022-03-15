WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has approved the reward total for tips that helped lead law enforcement to felony arrests during February.

The approved reward total for February of 2022 came to $1,650.

One tip from February led to $30,000 of drugs seized, which brought the total value of drugs seized since the program began to $1,078,938.

Crime Stoppers is a division of the nonprofit Wichita Metro Crime Commission where the community can provide information about criminals and crime anonymously and recieve a cash reward for that information. Rewards can range from $50 to $2,500 depending on the nature of the crime and the significance of the information.

The Crime Stoppers program first began in Alburquerque, New Mexico, in 1975 and later made its way to Wichita-Sedgwick County in 1980. Since then, tips have resulted in the following:

50,868 tips receieved

3,938 arrests

4,780 cases cleared

841 fugitives apprehended

$4,884,654 property recovered

$547,410 in rewards approved

Anonymous tips can be submitted in three ways:

Calling 316-267-2111. The operater will asign the caller with a secret number. Filling out a form on p3tips.com. Upon submission, the tip’s secret number will appear. Through the P3 mobile app. This app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

Tipsters are encouraged to call 911 if the incident in question is an emergency or a crime in progress.

To stay up to date with Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County, you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and/or subscribe to their YouTube channel.