Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County asking for public’s help to locate suspect in multiple burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected to have been involved in multiple burglaries in the Wichita area.

The surveillance photos are from a burglary that took place on July 15 at a church in the 400 block of South Woodlawn.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers on www.wichitacrimestoppers.com.

Image courtesy of Crime Stopper’s of Wichita/Sedgwick County Facebook page

