WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A reward is being offered for information after a Wichita store was broken into.

It happened on April 22 at the Small Cakes on East 21st.

Crime Stoppers said a person forced their way into the building and tried to steal the cash register, but the attempted thief dropped the register and left with nothing.

If you have any information on this incident, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.