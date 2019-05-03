Crime Stoppers reward increased for information on suspect who shot Hector Ortega

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has increased the reward for information on the suspect who shot 27-year-old Hector Ortega back in February.

The reward is now $5,000. It was made through an anonymous donor.

Ortega was shot in February and later died from his injuries. He was found in a 2018 Honda Accord in the 1100 block of South Fern.

“What we know so far, Mr. Ortega arrived in a Honda and parked the vehicle on South Fern. There was an argument out in the street that resulted in him being shot once,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Detectives are asking for more witnesses to come forward. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 267-2111, download the P3 app, or visit www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com to submit tips.