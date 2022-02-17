WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Wichita Police Department (WPD) are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Kwik Shop at the intersection of 21st and Oliver St. in Wichita.

According to WPD, on Jan. 28 around 4:55 a.m., a man described as a white male in his 40s-50s entered the Kwik Shop, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register. The male fled the scene with cash and was not found.

Crime Stoppers says the man was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a green backpack, and a bandana over his face. A video of the incident was posted on their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding the crime is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com.