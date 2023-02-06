Crime Stoppers is seeking information in a robbery at a Wichita dollar General on Jan. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information

regarding a robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.

Around 8 p.m., police say a suspect entered the Dollar General in the 1900 block of E. Pawnee and began placing merchandise into his clothing. Store employees noticed and locked the front door to prevent the suspect from leaving.

Video surveillance shows when the suspect approached the front doors and noticed they were locked, he pulled a large black handgun from his jacket. The employee unlocked the door and allowed him to leave.

