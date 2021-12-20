Crime Stoppers tip leads to $80K bust of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl pills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita said an anonymous tip led to the seizure of over $80,000 in drugs – including methamphetamine, crack/powder cocaine, and thousands of fentanyl pills.

The organization made the announcement in a news release.

Crime Stoppers said they also approved $2,600 in reward money for anonymous tipsters, whose information led to felony arrests in the month of November. The reward amounts were approved at the Dec. 13 Crime Stoppers board meeting.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves