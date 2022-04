WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of recent auto burglaries and catalytic converter thefts in Wichita’s south and west areas.

The truck the man is driving is believed to be stolen.

If anyone knows who this person is, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or downloading the free P3 mobile app.