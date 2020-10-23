Criminal charges filed against two men allegedly involved in Salina officer-involved shooting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) − Two accused Kansas men have been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with an August shooting in Saline County that injured a Salina police officer.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed criminal charges Friday against Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 37, Wichita, and Adam Drew Humphrey, 36, Leavenworth.

The incident took place during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. The officer who was shot and injured one additional Salina police officer, and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy, were shot at but not injured.

Shawn Humphrey is being held in the Saline County jail, while Adam Humphrey is being held in the Shawnee County jail. The charges were filed, and arrest warrants were executed for both men.

Shawn Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Adam Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case at the Saline County Attorney’s request.

