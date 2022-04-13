WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a man in connection to several crimes involving a Wichita woman. Will Johnson, 35, will serve 19.3 years in prison for four consolidated cases involving the victim.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said the most serious attack happened in August 2019. Police were called to Wesley Medical Center and found a 29-year-old woman who had been beaten, strangled and stabbed. Doctors told police she also had a broken jaw and multiple cuts to her body.

Will Johnson (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Johnson claimed someone attacked the woman as she walked by railroad tracks on her way to his house.

According to Bennett, police found blood throughout his house, and two surveillance cameras that had video showing Johnson attacking the victim.

The district attorney said Johnson pleaded guilty in March to these crimes:

Attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping

Eight counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Robbery

Two counts of aggravated domestic battery

Four violations of a protective order

Three counts of domestic battery

Tuesday morning, District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Johnson to 232 months in prison and ordered him to pay $537 in restitution to help offset the victim’s medical bills.