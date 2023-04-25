WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney has concluded his investigation of an officer fatally shooting a man in June 2021.

A Wichita Police Department officer shot and killed 28-year-old Tyler Hodge after Hodge allegedly shot and critically wounded another WPD officer on June 19, 2021. Police said officers had gone to a home in the 500 block of W. Carlyle for a welfare check after a domestic dispute.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said Hodge fired two shots at officers who were responding to the check the welfare call. Those officers backed away and were not injured. As more officers arrived, Bennett said Hodge continued to fire his rifle toward officers.

Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard holds his daughter during an awards ceremony on Dec. 19, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Officer Kyle Mellard was hit three times. It took him months of surgeries and treatment to recover. He was able to return to the WPD on light duty the next May, and then to patrol in late 2022.

Other officers continued to look for Hodge. Bennett said an officer saw Hodge pointing a rifle at other officers. That officer fired one shot that killed Hodge.

Bennett said he will not charge the officer for using deadly force. He cited Kansas’ “stand your ground” law, saying that one who acts in defense of himself or to protect a third party is immune from prosecution.