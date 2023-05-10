WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Office of the District Attorney (DA) is warning of scam letters circulating in Wichita and around Sedgwick County.

According to the DA, a Wichita resident recently received a notice of warrant issued by the “County of Sedgwick Office of Levys (sic) and Liens.”

Fraudulent-WarrantDownload

The DA says the document was issued by “Tax Assessment Securities.”

“This scam alleges that the person who receives this letter could lose his or her property in a foreclosure action,” the DA said. “Bold letters proclaim, ‘Property Seizure is Imminent.'”

The DA says do not call any phone numbers listed in the letter.

If you have received a similar notice in the mail, the DA asks that you please notify them by sending an email to consumer@sedgwick.gov.