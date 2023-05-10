WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Office of the District Attorney (DA) is warning of scam letters circulating in Wichita and around Sedgwick County.

According to the DA, a Wichita resident recently received a notice of warrant issued by the “County of Sedgwick Office of Levys (sic) and Liens.”

The DA says the document was issued by “Tax Assessment Securities.”

“This scam alleges that the person who receives this letter could lose his or her property in a foreclosure action,” the DA said. “Bold letters proclaim, ‘Property Seizure is Imminent.'”

The DA says do not call any phone numbers listed in the letter.

If you have received a similar notice in the mail, the DA asks that you please notify them by sending an email to consumer@sedgwick.gov.