Dangerous shanks found during Sedgwick County Jail sweep

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted a search of all 22 pods in the detention facility.

One hundred employees of the sheriff’s office searched the entire Detention Facility.

The office said three dangerous weapons, commonly referred to as “shanks”, were located during the search. Shanks are typically fashioned out of common materials, such as a door strike plate or an outlet cover.

During the past four months, personnel have seen an increase in the number of dangerous weapons found during routine cell searches. Authorities said the search was conducted for the safety and security of the employees and inmates housed in the facility.

The sheriff’s office said they would like to apologize to those for the interruption of their scheduled visit times.

