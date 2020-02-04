Dangerous suspect found after lengthy manhunt in Labette County

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a convicted rapist and kidnapper who escaped from a sexual predator treatment program in southeast Kansas has been captured.
On Monday, 58-year-old Randy Snodgrass was being transported by a Parsons State Hospital and Training Center (PSHTC) staff member when he escaped on foot.
Local law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene. During the escape, a hospital staff member was injured and transported to a local hospital and treated.
On Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m., Snodgrass was located in Neosho County near K-47 Highway & Ness Road.
Authorities had considered him armed and dangerous.
