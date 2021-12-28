Danny Scofield, a man with Kansas ties was one victim of the Colorado shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KSNW) — Danny “Dano Blair” Scofield was one of the five people killed by a man who went on a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood before police shot and killed him.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, was killed by police after he carried out shootings in at least six locations across Denver and Lakewood. Police believe McLeod was targeting all the people he shot, although they did not release a motive.

Scofield was a 38-year-old tattoo artist and a father of three children, two daughters and one son. He was supposed to be in Kansas Monday night to surprise his mother for Christmas, but his plans changed just a couple of days before when he decided to stay home after feeling sick.

“He was my best friend,” Scofield’s sister, April Potter, said as she choked back tears. “The best person I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t know who I’m going to turn to because he’s the person I went to for everything.”

Scofield inspires many, according to Potter. He was a talented artist who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing, where he was ultimately killed.

According to his biography on the Lucky 13 website, his pseudonym was Dano Morningstar. He was born and raised in Colorado and began doing artwork at an early age. His uncle was also an artist who encouraged him to create art by teaching him drawing techniques.

Scofield started his tattoo career in 2006 and had been doing it ever since. It was very important to him, according to his bio. He enjoyed the artistic freedom it gave him while allowing him to express his feelings and connect with others. His youngest daughter fell in love with art just like he did. He enjoyed spending time encouraging her and teaching her the same way his uncle did for him.

Among the other victims are Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, Sarah Steck and one man who has not been identified yet.

KVDR’s Kevin Torres contributed to this story.