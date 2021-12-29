DA’s office investigating death of Cedric Lofton, may not be criminal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators and attorneys with the Office of the District Attorney (DA) met on Tuesday with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office about the investigation into the death of Cedric Lofton.

A Kansas prosecutor says an autopsy’s finding that the death of Cedric Lofton at a juvenile center was a “homicide” doesn’t necessarily mean the center’s employees committed any crimes.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett will decide whether to file charges over the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton. Bennett’s statement Wednesday came after attorneys for Lofton’s family described his death as “unjustified.”

Bennett said the designation of the death as a homicide means only that someone’s intentional act led to another person’s death. Lofton died at a Wichita-area hospital on Sept. 26, two days after a struggle with Sedgwick County juvenile center employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.