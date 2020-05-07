Daycare employee arrested in El Dorado child sex abuse investigation

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado police say they have arrested a day care worker in a child sex abuse investigation.

Police say they took a report Sunday about a sexual abuse that happened approximately five years ago at EduCare Daycare Center on the Butler Community College campus in El Dorado.

The police department said that during the investigation they arrested Brent Martin, the assistant director of the day care, on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

They say Martin was also involved in multiple community organizations where he came into contact with children.

In a Facebook post, the El Dorado Police Department said this is a reminder to parents to have conversations with their children regarding sexual abuse. They said if parents need help starting the conversation, they can utilize SCARF – Sunlight Children’s Advocacy & Rights Foundation which can be reached at 316-313-4107.

Police say that if you have information regarding the on-going investigation or believe your child is a victim of sexual abuse please contact Detective Kayla Gatz at 316-322-4498 or e-mail at Kgatz@eldoks.com.

Butler Community College released a statement saying, “The employee has been placed on immediate suspension without pay. College administration is cooperating fully with local authorities.”

It says the EduCare Center has been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

