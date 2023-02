EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported this afternoon close to 5:10 p.m. at Cielo Vista Mall’s food court.

A large police presence was seen pulling up to the parking lot as well as ambulances.

Unconfirmed reports of at least one fatality in the incident and four people injured.

Courtesy: Preston Longhurst

We’re working to confirm all details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.