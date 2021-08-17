Dead body found in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are on the scene where a dead body was located in the alleyway behind a business in the 7800 block of East Harry.

Police spokesperson Lt. Krys Henderson says that a citizen notified dispatch at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the corpse of an unknown man who appeared to have trauma to his body.

Police say that they do have a person of interest in custody, and that they are still piecing the details together on what happened at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how and why this happened. KSN will share information as it becomes available.