Dead body found in east Wichita

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are on the scene where a dead body was located in the alleyway behind a business in the 7800 block of East Harry.

Police spokesperson Lt. Krys Henderson says that a citizen notified dispatch at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the corpse of an unknown man who appeared to have trauma to his body.

Police say that they do have a person of interest in custody, and that they are still piecing the details together on what happened at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how and why this happened. KSN will share information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories