WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in south Wichita early Thursday morning.

Wichita police say they were called to a report of a shooting in the area of 45th Street South and Hydraulic just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, a group of people flagged down an officer and said they had the shooting victim in their car. They said they were taking him to the hospital. The victim died at the scene.

Wichita Police Captain Santiago Hungria says there was a large gathering in the area and a fight broke out. Several shots were fired, and the 21-year-old man was hit. Officers took statements from witnesses and are working to identify a suspect.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.