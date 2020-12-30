Man dead following shooting southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting just southwest of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Fairhaven Avenue.

“As officers are getting close to the area reports of shots are fired as we got here, we found one male victim which is deceased and another victim we believe is related to this incident has been transported to the hospital in serious condition,” said Capt. Tracy Spreier, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, no word on what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.