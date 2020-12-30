Man dead following shooting southwest of Wichita

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting just southwest of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Fairhaven Avenue.

“As officers are getting close to the area reports of shots are fired as we got here, we found one male victim which is deceased and another victim we believe is related to this incident has been transported to the hospital in serious condition,” said Capt. Tracy Spreier, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, no word on what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories