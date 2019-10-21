Deadly stabbing under investigation in Lawrence

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-file_272151

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in Lawrence.

Police said in a news release that officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday and found the victim lying in the grass in an area about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) south of the city’s popular bar and entertainment district. Emergency crews attempted to save him, but he died at the scene His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say they are interviewing someone who apparently was involved and aren’t looking for any other individuals. Police say it’s not clear what led up to the stabbing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories