Death investigation in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Cowley County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of 302nd Road at approximately 12:11 a.m.

The reporting party specified a large amount of suspected blood located in the front yard after a possible shooting had taken place. Additionally, three males had been seen at the residence earlier, Matthew Kelly, 34, Dylan Weaver, 30, and Justin Pierce, 25.

During the investigation, a 2018 silver Ford F250 was located in Winfield, Kansas, belonging to Dylan Weaver. Possible visual evidence was noted, and it was seized as evidence.

Later, police located Justin Pierce and Amber Orr in a truck at the 10000 block of 11th Road. Deputies inspected the vehicle and discovered visible suspected blood in the back of the truck. It was also seized as evidence.

After a search warrant was obtained, deputies found the deceased body of Matthew Kelly in the bed of the truck, covered with tarps.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with this ongoing death investigation. Along with Weaver, Pierce, and Orr, Lisa Wise was arrested.

This case is currently ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas City Police Department, Winfield Police Department, Oxford Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be performed at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Cowley County Emergency Communications or submit a tip. To text an anonymous tip, text the word COWLEYTIPS to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.