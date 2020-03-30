Death of Kansas father, son investigated as murder-suicide

GALENA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a father and son at a southeast Kansas home as a murder-suicide.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that deputies were called to a rural Galena home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.
Deputies found two dead men inside the home. Groves said the preliminary investigation indicates that 50-year-old Danny Allen Pennock got a firearm while arguing with his dad, 77-year-old Danny Wayne Pennock, and then shot him before killing himself.
Two women who live at the home weren’t hurt during the shooting.
