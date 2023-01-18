DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials are investigating a shooting at a metro high school after a basketball game.

On Tuesday night, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to a shooting at Del City High School, located in the 1900 block of S. Sunnylane Rd.

District officials released a statement to families, saying, “After the completion of the boys basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house. The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident.”

Del City schools advised parents in the letter that a decision has been made to shift to a virtual learning day for Wednesday, January 18th.

Police have also confirmed that one adult male has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.