Deputies find woman dead at northeast Kansas mobile home park; man arrested

Jon K. Ewing (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Deputies in northeastern Kansas have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found by law enforcement officers earlier this week at a mobile home park south of Topeka.

The Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the mobile home in the unincorporated community of Pauline. Deborah A. Stephens was identified as the victim according to KSNT News.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 61-year-old Jon Kelly Ewing, of Topeka, on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

He remained Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on $1 million bail.

