WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and woman on suspicion of human trafficking.

A news release from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, deputies were responding to an address in reference to a landlord versus tenant dispute when they learned the situation involved immigrants being housed at the residence for work.

The discovery prompted a human trafficking investigation. The investigation found the occupants were from multiple countries and were not being paid or cared for properly.

Multiple search warrants found 16 people at different residences, some of whom were minors.

The two people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for transporting at least 16 individuals into Finney County and housing them at several properties in and around the Garden City and Finney County area for the purposes of labor.

The 32-year-old man was charged with:

Aggravated Human Trafficking; Recruit/Harbor/Transport Child > 14

Human Trafficking; Threaten to Withhold Food, Shelter, or Clothes

Crimes of Human Smuggling and Aggravated Human Smuggling

The 38-year-old woman was charged with:

Aggravated Human Trafficking; Recruit/Harbor/Transport Child > 14

Human Trafficking; Threaten to Withhold Food, Shelter, or Clothes

Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer

An investigation is ongoing.