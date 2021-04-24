Man and woman found dead after shooting at southeast Wichita mobile home park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding two people dead from a shooting Saturday morning.

Lt. Daniel Oliver said 911 dispatchers got a report of shots fired at the Englewood Mobile Home and RV Park around 5:20 a.m. Deputies learned it was a shooting while en route.

When responders got to the scene, they found a 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead inside a home. Officers had to force entry to the home, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.

Lt. Oliver says two other people were in the home at the time, but investigators are not certain of their involvement at this time.

Investigators are now waiting for a search warrant before they enter the house.