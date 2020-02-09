Deputies investigating stabbing in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that left a person injured in Emporia late Saturday.

In a release to the media, the sheriff says deputies were called to the Newman Regional Health center in Emporia to a report of a stabbing at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries suffered during a fight in the 1200 block of East Logan Avenue.

The case is under investigation. Deputies have not identified a suspect.

