Deputies investigating stabbing in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that left a person injured in Emporia late Saturday.
In a release to the media, the sheriff says deputies were called to the Newman Regional Health center in Emporia to a report of a stabbing at 11 p.m. Saturday.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries suffered during a fight in the 1200 block of East Logan Avenue.
The case is under investigation. Deputies have not identified a suspect.
