Deputies searching for two people in Butler County, one believed to be armed

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say one person is in custody after a robbery took place at a property in the area of Southwest 230th Street and Butler Road.
One of the suspects, who fled on foot, has been taken into custody. The other is still at large.
According to authorities, no one was injured during the incident.
