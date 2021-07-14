Deputy injured in attack at Sedgwick County jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County detention deputy has facial fractures and had to get 15 stitches after an attack inside the jail around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy tried to get an inmate to return to his cell after being let out for a shower. The sheriff’s office says the inmate has been on administrative segregation due to repeated disciplinary issues in the jail.

A spokesperson says the inmate became aggressive with the deputy and made threatening comments. The deputy called for help while continuing to try to get the inmate back to the cell.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate punched the deputy in the face at least twice, knocking the deputy to the floor. The deputy was able to maneuver to a secure location until help arrived. When the extra staff got to the scene, they managed to get the inmate into his cell.

Denzell Cooper (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy was treated at a hospital and then sent home.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate is Denzell L. Cooper, who was booked in May 2020 on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office will ask the district attorney’s office to add a new charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.