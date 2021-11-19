Derby man gets eight life sentences in child rape case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district judge has sentenced a Derby man to a total of 272 years in prison.

A jury convicted Clinton Decaire, 34, in September. The jurors found him guilty of multiple counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The crimes began in 2019 in Derby. Prosecutors say Decaire knew his two victims, who were six and eight at the time. The younger girl told her mother, who reported it to the police.

On Friday, District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him to eight life sentences. The judge ordered that five of the life sentences should run consecutive to each other. It adds up to 272 years in prison.

The prosecutor thanked the Derby Police Department for its work on the investigation.