Derby man sentenced to 30 years in prison for three counts of attempted first-degree murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers during a 2019 armed robbery, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Colt Wright, 30, of Derby, was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 28 in Saline County District Court. District Court Judge Patrick Thompson sentenced Wright to 30 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery. Wright was also ordered to pay $2,596 in restitution. Wright pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The incident occurred on February 5, 2019, in Saline County.

According to authorities, Salina police began chasing Wright around 5 p.m. Tuesday after he stole a Jeep Wrangler at gunpoint.

Wright shot at law enforcement officers and hit a patrol vehicle before crashing in a rural area. He was then wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a police officer and Saline County sheriff’s deputy.

He was taken to a Salina hospital where he underwent surgery before being taken into custody.

The case was investigated by the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General C.J. Rieg and Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office.