Detention deputy assaulted at Sedgwick County Jail

Dylan Hornecker (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports that a detention deputy was assaulted by an inmate on Friday morning at the jail.

The deputy was escorting an inmate back to a housing unit around 10. Upon entering the housing unit, the inmate demanded the housing deputy’s keys and attempted to enter the area of the deputy workstation. The inmate was non-compliant and became combative. The detention deputies attempted to gain control of the inmate and the inmate assaulted the deputies.

A deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to recover at home. The injured deputy has been on the job for about six months.

The inmate, 33-year-old Dylan Hornecker, was booked into the facility on a felony state parole violation. He was booked for one count of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.  

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

