ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — It took a helicopter, a drone, and eventually a K-9’s bite to get a wanted man into custody in Dickinson County late Thursday night.

Scott Lambert Leister (Courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office)

Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said 47-year-old Scott Lambert Leister of Chapman was wanted in three counties — Geary, Saline, and Dickinson — and the alleged crimes ranged from child endangerment to illegal drugs, burglary and possession of a firearm.

Thursday evening, a Dickinson County deputy kept an eye on Leister’s home and followed him when he left in a pickup shortly before 6 p.m. As the deputy tried to catch up to Leister, he said Leister fled. According to the sheriff, the chase lasted several miles, circling back to Leister’s home.

The sheriff said Leister drove into a pasture east of the home. When the deputy found the truck again, the driver was gone.

The deputy called for help, and more Dickinson County deputies, Chapman police officers, and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers arrived. They also brought in the sheriff’s office K-9 and two KHP K-9 units.

The sheriff’s office requested air assistance from the KHP, so a helicopter arrived from Topeka.

The KHP helicopter picked up a heat signature behind a home in the 1700 block of Old U.S. Highway 40. The sheriff’s office drone maintained surveillance until officers on the ground could get to the area.

According to the sheriff, a KHP K-9 team found Leister hiding underneath a tree. The sheriff’s office said Leister would not give up, so the K-9 bit him. That’s when law enforcement officers were able to arrest him.

Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services examined Leister’s injuries, and the sheriff’s office took him to the hospital. From there, Leister was booked into the Dickinson County jail.

Sheriff Davis said Leister was booked on the warrants, plus the sheriff’s office is requesting additional charges of attempting to flee and elude and felony obstruction.