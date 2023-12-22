WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened at the Dillons at Central and West Street, and it’s asking for the public’s help with the case.

Police released this picture of the person they are trying to find in the shoplifting case. Click the picture to see a larger image. (Photo provided by WPD)

The victim was leaving the Dillons around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The WPD says a man with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other hand approached the victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s car.

The victim handed over the keys, and the man drove away, heading south on West Street.

The WPD posted a picture of a man on social media and asked for help identifying and finding him. The social media post says the man is wanted for the carjacking.

If you know the man or where he is, call the WPD at 316-268-4407. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.