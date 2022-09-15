WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A heavy police presence surrounded Wichita North High School on Thursday after a caller told police there was an active shooter at the school.

Wichita police responded quickly and found no threats, and Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed there was no threat.

Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka received a similar call this afternoon, which also turned out to be false.

KSN has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story with more information as it comes available.