Breaking News
Kansas coach Bill Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Buhler Mennonite Church South Centre - USD 397 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Towanda Fairview Baptist Church Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272

Leawood dispatcher arrested following KBI case

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
KBI Kansas Bureau of Investigation 2

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A dispatcher from the Leawood Police Department was arrested after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated an accusation that she disseminated confidential Kansas Criminal Justice Information System information to unauthorized individuals.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Kallie R. Turnbow, 39, of Olathe, was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 1028 S. Valley Rd. in Olathe. She was arrested for violating restrictions on dissemination of criminal history record information, official misconduct, and unlawful acts concerning computers. After her arrest, Turnbow was booked into the Johnson County Jail.

The KBI initiated the case in October 2019 after receiving a tip to the Kansas crime line suggesting Turnbow was unlawfully sharing criminal history and driver’s license information. The crimes are suspected to have occurred between July 2018 and October 2019 while Turnbow was working as a dispatcher. She was placed on administrative leave in October of 2019.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories