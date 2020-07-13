Charges filed against Wichita father whose son drowned in pool

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney filed charges against 44-year-old William Kabutu of Wichita Monday with one count of murder in the first degree [or in the alternative, murder in the second degree] and two counts of aggravated endangering a child, stemming from the death of a 2-year-old boy who drowned last Tuesday evening.

William Kabutu (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

At approximately 10 p.m. last Tuesday, officers responded to a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th St. S. for a drowning call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling-party, who reported observing the boy floating in the neighborhood pool and calling 911. Wichita Fire Department (WFD) personnel pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Through evidence and interviews, the investigation revealed the boy and his 4-year-old brother were taken to the pool by their father, Kabutu, who was allegedly intoxicated.

At the pool, Kabutu allowed the kids to by-pass the pool fence. The 2-year-old entered the pool, was not able to stay above the water, and drowned. Kabutu was not able to access the pool due to a fence and locked gate. Emergency personnel was called after a passerby arrived and called 911.

Kabutu’s bond has been set at $150,000. His next court appearance is set for July 23.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories