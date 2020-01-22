Disturbing details: Arizona mother admits to murdering children

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX) – Phoenix, Arizona police said Tuesday the mother of the three children found dead in their home on Monday has admitted to killing them and has been arrested.

Police said a 3-year-old boy, a 1-year-old girl, and a 7-month-old girl died near 24th Street and Southern Avenue Monday evening.

The mother was identified Tuesday as Rachel Henry, 22. She was been booked on three counts of first-degree murder. Police say Henry recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

In her initial court appearance, a prosecutor said Henry had a drug addiction problem and her children had been taken from her custody before.

Court paperwork shows an aunt went to pick up the children’s father from work when Henry began smothering each child, starting with the 1-year-old girl.

The 3-year-old boy saw his mother suffocating the baby, yelled “no” and tried punching her in an attempt to get her to stop, the document shows.

