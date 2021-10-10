‘Do not click on the link’: Kansas sheriff warns of text message scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas sheriff is trying to spread the word about a suspicious text message after two members of his community told him about it.
Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says the text messages come from a suspicious phone number appearing to be with the Kansas Department of Revenue.
He says the text message looks something like this:
Kansas Department of Revenue – (Driver License Office) requires you to validate your driver license details due to a security upgrade of our system. Failure to validate your details may lead to the suspension of your license. Please validate your details below now!:Suspicious text message
(hyperlink to the site)”
In a Facebook post, Carr said: “DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK – This is a scam! I repeat Do Not Click on the Link to validate.“
He also included this advice:
- Remember to trust your instincts
- If it doesn’t feel right, then it’s probably not right
- Do not provide any personal information over the phone or internet unless absolutely necessary
- Do not let anyone talk you into paying for bonds or court costs over the phone either
- Never send funds via Paypal, Vinmo, gift cards, or music cards, etc.
- Stay vigilant
Carr wants people to call law enforcement if they have any questions or concerns.