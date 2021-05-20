Document claims murder suspect also confronted Wichita restaurant owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document made public Thursday claims that the man charged in the shooting death of a QuikTrip security officer earlier this month was wanted for pointing a gun at a Broadway business owner in March.

Police say Laroy West, 41, shot 39-year-old Will Robinson on Wednesday, May 5.

Robinson, a former Wichita police officer, worked as a security officer at the QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock. Police say there was a disturbance in the store, and Robinson escorted West off the property. That’s when the shooting happened.

West is charged with one count of murder in the second-degree in Robinson’s death.

The probable cause affidavit made public Thursday claims that West is the same person police were trying to find from an incident on March 28 outside a Broadway restaurant.

An owner of the restaurant said he saw a man walking behind the restaurant and through the parking lot. The owner told the man he was trespassing and to leave. He said the man argued with him and pointed a gun at him before finally leaving.

Police got surveillance video and tried to identify him by posting it to the Wichita Crime Stoppers Facebook page. They were unsuccessful.

After the shooting of Robinson on the night of May 5, police say they found the suspect’s sandals and bags in an alley. They also found a light blue New York Yankees ball cap and dark-colored “doo-rag” style cap next to the victim. Police say the surveillance video from the QuikTrip showed the suspect wearing the items.

Police say the clothing items helped them connect the suspect in the QuikTrip shooting to the restaurant case, but they still did not know the suspect’s name or how to find him.

The day after the QuikTrip shooting, investigators used privately-owned video surveillance equipment from citizens and businesses to track the suspect’s escape. They say they were able to track him from 300 E. Murdock to the 1500 block of N. Park Place.

Police patrolled the area in an unmarked vehicle and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description. They stopped the man and identified him as Laroy West. He was taken in for questioning and then booked into jail.

Police say the owner of the restaurant confirmed that West was the same man who pointed a gun at him.

According to the affidavit, West was previously convicted and sentenced for possession of opiates or narcotics in Wyandotte County.