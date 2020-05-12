Document gives new details of WPD investigation into mother and daughter’s deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A court document released to KSN Tuesday lays out how the Wichita Police Department investigated the death of a mother and her daughter.

During a welfare check on March 30, officers found Mickayla Sorell, 24, and her daughter, Natalya, 8, shot to death in a home in the 4400 block of South Walnut.

Daniel Lopez, 25, is charged with capital murder in the case.

A probable cause affidavit says that a friend and coworker of Mickayla Sorell called 911 to request the welfare check because Mickayla did not show up for work on March 30 and did not respond to text messages. The friend’s name was redacted from the document.

After police found the bodies, they began investigating.

They say they could not find Lopez who was Mickayla’s live-in boyfriend and the father of Natalya.

Police also noticed that the front door was unlocked while the back door was locked.

Mickayla’s black 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage was missing. One of the sets of keys to the car was in her jacket.

Two 9mm casings were located in the same room as the victims.

An investigator reviewed video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. It shows the car pulling into the driveway at 10:48 p.m. on March 28, 2020. Police say it appears to be Mickayla, Natalya and Daniel Lopez get out and go into the home.

The investigator says that it shows someone leave the home less than 30 minutes later. That person gets into the car and leaves at a high rate of speed.

The investigator watched the video until the point police arrived on March 30, 2020.

The document goes on to say, “The only persons that approached the residence during the reviewed timeframe were ___ and those accompanying ____.”

The names were redacted from the sentence. The document does not say whether the people entered the home.

On the evening of March 30, Mickayla’s car was found abandoned in the area of the homicide. The car was locked and the keys were missing.

The affidavit goes on to describe interviews with three people who claimed to have contact with Lopez around the time of the murders.

A 20-year-old man said he had contact with Lopez twice on March 28. He told police that in the first contact, Lopez was driving a black 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage and was by himself, acting coherent.

According to the affidavit, the second time the man saw Lopez that day, Lopez was acting paranoid and had a handgun.

A 28-year-old man told police he saw Lopez either late on March 28 or early on March 29. According to the document, he said Lopez was acting very paranoid and kept taking the magazine out of a handgun and then putting it back in the gun.

The document goes on to recount a 25-year-old man’s interview with police. He said he saw Lopez during a social gathering in the early morning hours of March 29.

He said just before 3 a.m., Lopez needed a ride, so he left the gathering to give Lopez a ride.

According to the affidavit, the 25-year-old man says Lopez pointed a handgun at him and said, “Sometimes you just don’t know about people.”

The man said Lopez gave him instructions on where to drive him. He told police he was in fear for his safety.

According to the document, they drove around south Wichita for about 45 minutes before Lopez asked to be let out at 58th Street South and Broadway.

The man said Lopez got out and walked away.

The man showed police the exact location where he dropped Lopez off.

Police located a surveillance system in the area. According to the court document, it shows the man’s car driving past the property and, about four minutes later, a man police believed to be Daniel Lopez walking into a nearby wooded area.

A police officer walked the route towards the wooded area and, according to the affidavit, found a key FOB for a Mitsubishi vehicle.

Police took the FOB to where Mickayla’s car is being stored and say they were able to start her car with it.

Police say there are only two known sets of key FOBS for her car.

The affidavit ends by listing Lopez’s criminal history. It says he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and to criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in August, 2018.

Lopez remains in the Sedgwick County jail on more than $1 million bond.

