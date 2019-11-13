Live Now
Dodge City police arrest man after he boards school bus

Crime

by: KSN News

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City police arrested a 50-year-old man Tuesday after he boarded a school bus and said someone was trying to kill him.

The driver of the bus was able to get the man out, and he left the scene walking.

Shortly after, police located him in the Dodge City Public Library basement. Police said he delivered numerous statements indicating delusions and paranoia. He refused to leave the library after being told by library staff.

Police arrested him for the alleged commission of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

