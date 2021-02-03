Dodge City police asking for public’s help locating armed home invasion suspects

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they are looking for three armed home invasion suspects who wore ski-masks and entered a residence armed with firearms and demanded property from the people inside the home.

On the department’s Facebook page, Dodge City police stated:

“On February 3, 2021, at approximately 6:12 am, DCPD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Ave. E, for a home invasion aggravated robbery. When officers arrived, they found five (5) victims, two (2) of which were transported to Western Plains Regional Hospital for minor injuries received from the suspects allegedly striking them with firearms.

The investigation revealed three (3) suspects wearing ski-masks entered the residence armed with firearms and demanded property from the victims. The victims described the perpetrators as college-age black males, varying in height and weight. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and are currently at-large.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit an anonymous tip through the DCPD Facebook page or the tip411 service.

The investigation is ongoing.