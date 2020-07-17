Dodge City police asking for public’s help to locate ‘person of interest’

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating Pedro Ramon Solis a.k.a Victor Ramos. He’s a person of interest and wanted for questioning in reference to an attempted second-degree homicide that took place Friday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126.
