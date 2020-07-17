Dodge City police asking for public’s help to locate ‘person of interest’

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Dodge City Police Department

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating Pedro Ramon Solis a.k.a Victor Ramos. He’s a person of interest and wanted for questioning in reference to an attempted second-degree homicide that took place Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories