WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in relation to a burglary where police say over $40,000 of property was stolen.

A news release from the DCPD says officers began investigating on March 26, 2022, at a house on Hillpoint Way. Many of the items stolen in the burglary were high-end women’s purses.

The victims, in this case, are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the burglars.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the DCPD on Crimewatch, Facebook, or call 620-225-8126.