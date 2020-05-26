Dodge City police looking for man accused of crimes against a child, including rape

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is seeking help in locating 24-year-old Keishawn Juan Myers.

The department said an arrest warrant has been issued for him on multiple charges of crimes against a child, including rape of a child under 14 years of age.

If you know where Myers is, please contact Sergeant David Gordon at (620) 225-8126 extension 1226, or call Ford County Communications at (620) 227-4646.

You can also text an anonymous tip via our Tip411 app, text keyword DCPD to 847411.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories